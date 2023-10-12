Honor Magic Vs2 is a slightly cheaper foldable that arguably shouldn’t exist

Foldable phones are getting better, especially when you look at the brands based in China. Today, Honor is announcing another foldable in the Magic Vs2, which seems to exist for… reasons.

The Honor Magic Vs2 is the second in Honor’s “Vs” lineup, which is a slightly trimmed-down version of the brand’s flagship foldable. It’s all very confusing, but the short version is that this is a slightly cheaper version of the foldable that Honor launched earlier this year.

Magic Vs2 gets a thinner design at 10.7mm compared to last year’s Vs, but that’s thicker than the V2 that launched earlier this year which could be as thin as 9.9mm. The new device also has a 7.92-inch inner display, 6.43-inch outer display, and is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That’s the same chip as the Magic Vs, but cut down from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the Magic V2. Most of the other specs are unchanged from the Magic Vs, with the same 5,000 mAh battery and 66W fast charging and a 50MP main camera. It also ships with Android 13 out of the box.

Pricing on Honor Magic Vs2 starts at 6,999 Yuan, around $960 when converted to US dollars, and launches later this month in China. That’s down from the 8,999 Yuan of the Magic V2.

There’s no word on an international release, which is probably fine given this foldable doesn’t really feel like it needs to exist anyway.

