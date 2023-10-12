OnePlus Confirms ‘Open’ name and launch date in new promotional material for the foldable

OnePlus is setting its sights on October 19 for the launch of the OnePlus Open, a name that has all but been confirmed for the company’s latest foldable.

In an email to The Verge, OnePlus included an official teaser image for the launch of the OnePlus Open. It bears the name of the device, which had been under speculation for some time, as well as a date and location for the event. A corner of the OnePlus Open is subsequently visible, which touts the company’s bread-and-butter alert slider.

The past few weeks have been riddled with leaks and rumors surrounding the device. Company execs have even come to the forefront about the foldable, appearing on YouTube Channels and interviewing with publications via email. In short, the company is looking to not screw this up. It seems like the aim is to bring a foldable that’s already thought out and feels like a second or third-generation device.

This is more than possible considering the OnePlus Open’s development team has access to Oppo’s research and development, and Oppo has already launched its second book-style foldable. Oppo even has plans to release the Open under its own branding in a joint effort with OnePlus.

It’s clear that OnePlus is hedging a lot toward larger, book-style foldable. Recent interviews point to the company shying away from flip phones, though Oppo has found great success in the market category with the Find N2 Flip and upcoming N3 Flip.

Of course, Samsung and Google have continued to push in that category, with Samsung being the clear top dog that’s slowly perfecting the Fold series year after year. The OnePlus Open will have to prove a lot, and recent leaks and information don’t tell the story one way or the other.

The OnePlus Open is expected to launch at a price point of around $1,699, which puts it $100 less than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It’ll tout a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 256GB of storage with 16GB of RAM, which a launch date of October 19.