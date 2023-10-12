 Skip to main content

Android 14 QPR1 Beta now available for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 12 2023 - 8:25 am PT
With the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro now available, Google has released Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 ahead of the December launch.

The Android 14 QPR1 Beta introduces a number of features for the Pixel Fold and Tablet, like setting per-app aspect ratios and “Continue using apps on fold,” though the latter was just removed/hidden. On phones, more notable features include being able to use your Pixel as a webcam.

Android 14 QPR1 will launch in December with a Pixel Feature Drop that brings a number of new AI-powered features, and Beta 2 should be relatively stable on the Pixel 8 series today, like Video Boost.

Google released Beta 2 last week, and this build is now available for Shiba (Pixel 8) and Husky (Pixel 8 Pro). It is the same U1B2.230922.006 as the October 2023 security patch level. 

You have to install by flashing or sideloading, as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are not yet appearing on the Android Beta Program website for easy opt-in.

