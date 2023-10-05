Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 [Gallery]

Google’s next release of Android 14 QPR1 is now available and we are diving into Beta 2 to find what new features have been introduced.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 screenshots appear on the left and QPR1 Beta 2 at the right.

Google should release one more beta before the Pixel launch in December. If you want to quickly install the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1.

Continue using apps on fold removed

Introduced in Beta 1, this setting no longer appears for Pixel Fold owners.

Custom app aspect ratios now considered ‘experimental’

Weather in Google Clock