Google Pixel 8 series is over $100 off at Mint Mobile with free service & Pixel Watch 2

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 13 2023 - 12:06 pm PT
Google raised prices on the Pixel 8 series this year, but Mint Mobile is offering to give you a discount that more than negates that while also giving you a free Pixel Watch 2 and a few months of free service.

The now T-Mobile-owned carrier, Mint Mobile, has orders open for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that, overall, might offer the best deal on Google’s latest smartphone. That’s because Mint is offering a straight discount on the device, cutting the Pixel 8 Pro’s price down to $829 from $999 ($170 savings), and the Pixel 8 down to $579 from $699 ($120 savings). That more than makes up for Google’s higher prices this year.

But, what really sweetens the carrier’s offering is that you can do this while also getting free cellular service and a free Pixel wearable, too.

For Pixel 8 Pro, you can get six months of free service along with a free Pixel Watch 2. For Pixel 8, the same six months of service, but with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro.

What’s the catch? There are two. First, you can only get your new phone/watch/earbuds in black. There are no color choices available, which is a shame. But, otherwise, you’ll also have to buy a year’s worth of Mint Mobile service (six months of which is free). That means paying $919 for the Pixel 8 Pro bundle and $669 for the Pixel 8 bundle (assuming you opt for the least expensive 5GB plan). However, that total is still lower than the actual cost of these two devices, so it’s still a phenomenal deal.

Mint will stop offering this deal on October 16, so you’ll want to act fast!

