These are some of the best Pixel 8 cases you can get right now

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available for pre-order right now. It would probably be a good idea to get a case to go with it. Caseborne, Zagg, Otterbox, Casetify, and more make some really nice options that are worth checking out prior to getting your Pixel later this month.

Right now, there are already tons of options available for the Pixel 8 in terms of cases and accessories. Since we hadn’t had enough time to sit down with each case, we had to put together a list of the best cases based on brand experience (unless otherwise stated.) All of the below options come from companies we’ve had great experiences with. The cases listed below will be some of the best options right out of the gate and will keep that glass-backed Pixel 8 free from catches and disaster.

CaseBorne Vanguard and Slim Series

Not only do the CaseBorne cases have a good build, but both of the ones on our list come with MagSafe compatibility. MagSafe is one of the best recent additions in case manufacturing and I’m really not sure why it hasn’t become standard so far. It lets you add attachments like wallet, battery packs, and other useful items while allowing you further mobility, like car and wall mount that don’t need any fastening.

The CaseBorne Vanguard comes in as a rugged option. Available both in green and black, the Vanguard looks to protect the Pixel 8, add MagSafe accessibility, and look pretty good while doing it. Further, it won’t cost more than $40.

If you’re looking for a thinner, clear case, the Slim Series is a great option that also carries MagSafe. At only $21, it offers protection and minimal interference when you want to show off Bay Blue.

Zagg Denali and Crystal Palace

Zagg is another crowd-favorite that brings simple style to the Pixel 8 lineup in the best way with it’s new cases. The Denali case has 16-foot drop protection and is built in two layers. On top of that, it’s made from 100% recycled material.

The Crystal Palace design takes a slightly different approach with a clear material that’s strengthened with graphene. It has a 13-foot drop rating and is touted as one of the strongest clear cases on the market.

Note: At the time of writing, Zagg’s lineup looks to be out of stock. We expect that it’s simply an error.

Otterbox Symmetry and Defender

Otterbox has a reputation for extremely tough cases, and it hasn’t strayed away from that in years. This year, the Symmetry and Defender lineup keeps going with new variations for the Pixel 8.

If you’re looking for a rounded case that doesn’t add too much thickness but still feels bulletproof, the Symmetry series is a good start. The camera car gets special treatment with raised edges and reinforced corners. At $50, it comes in pretty steep, but it’s a proven design.

The Defender is a little more robust and can take even more abuse. It has a three-piece design that’s built to take just about any hit. It comes in a little higher at $65.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid and Liquid Air

Spigen is another brand we always come back to for the best cases, and this year’s Pixel 8 is no different. This year, the company has a massive lineup of options, but we zoned in on the Liquid Air and Ultra Hybrid. Both designs are great, but the Liquid Air is the most minimal. If you want your Pixel 8 to keep its silhouette, the Liquid Air should be the go-to.

For a little more protection, the Ultra Hybrid has a nice shape to it and comes in some cool designs.

UAG Scout

UAG has always been a great option for rugged, good-looking cases. This year, the Scout is coming to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The Scout has been around for quite some time but has proven to be a strong entry. I’ve used the Scout personally in the past and have very much enjoyed it.

The only issue I’ve come across is the raise in the back towards the center of the phone, which no doubt supports impact strength. It takes away from the simplicity of the phone, though a strong case can only be so thin.

Other than that, the Scout from UAG is a great case that doesn’t break the bank. It comes in both Black and Olive Drab colorways.

Moment T-Series

If you’re looking for a photography-based case, the Moment T-Series cases will do just fine. The company has a new lineup of brand-new lenses dubbed the “T-Series.” That new lineup works with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but each ens needs a case to attach.

The Moment Pixel 8 and 8 Pro case is MagSage-compatible and comes in a nice, simple design. It keeps the thin profile of the Pixel 8 while offering protection and some added functionality to the camera. The camera bar is designed to hold Moment’s lenses, which improve on an otherwise fantastic camera array with some very high-quality glass.

The Moment case for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro comes in at $60, which feels right if you plan on using some of the company’s high-end lenses. Each is on pre-order and will ship in early November.