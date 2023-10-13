 Skip to main content

Some Pixel Watch 2 buyers are seeing long setup times

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 13 2023 - 10:51 am PT
5 Comments

Google’s second Pixel Watch is way better than its first, but some early buyers are seeing that the Pixel Watch 2 is struggling to get through the setup process. Thankfully, Google is aware of the problem.

The setup process for Pixel Watch 2 is largely similar to the first generation. Boot up the watch (and ideally charge it), open the Pixel Watch app on your phone, and then follow a few steps to get your accounts linked and your apps installed, and you should be good to go. All in all, the process is only supposed to take around 10-20 minutes at most.

Some early Pixel Watch 2 buyers, though, are seeing the setup process drag on for far longer than it’s supposed to.

One example on X/Twitter shows the Pixel Watch 2 attempting to be paired to a Pixel 8 Pro, but both devices get stuck at a “connecting” screen for over 10 minutes. Another example saw the connection begin but then be stuck waiting for over an hour. Users on Reddit report similar behavior.

When this happens, users are often stuck in a loop where the watch eventually asks you to reset it or it resets itself. It’s obviously quite frustrating, but it does usually work given enough time and attempts. For some, having the watch fully charged does seem to help the situation, though Google doesn’t state this.

This actually doesn’t seem to be new to Pixel Watch 2, as we noticed the same problem last year, primarily due to mismatched app versions. The same cause could be true this time around, but there’s no official word on what the root cause is.

Google confirmed in a reply on X that it has received multiple reports of the problem and that the “team is already investigating it.” There’s no word on a potential fix and no mention of any troubleshooting steps in the meantime, but there’s at least hope that things will get better with time.

If you’re affected by this problem, let us know in the comments below.

More on Pixel Watch 2:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.