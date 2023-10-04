Where to pre-order the Pixel Watch 2 for the best deals

With the Pixel Watch 2, Google is offering a significantly better package for the same $349 starting price as last year’s wearable. Here’s where you can pre-order the Pixel Watch 2 and how to save some extra money while doing so.

Get the Pixel Watch 2 as a pre-order perk

Easily, the best way to get the Pixel Watch 2 is to pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro from a retailer that’s offering the smartwatch as a perk. If you were already planning to get the phone and watch, this pre-order bundle will save you hundreds of dollars.

The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order (bundled with the Pixel Watch 2) at most major retailers and carriers. You can also check out our full Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pre-order guide to find the deal that’s right for you.

Notably, the version of the watch included in most bundles is not equipped with LTE connectivity. Some retailers, like Best Buy, won’t even let you choose your watch color. Even if you weren’t planning to get cellular data service, you’d still be missing out on the new safety features – Safety Check and Emergency Sharing – that now come bundled with Fitbit Premium on LTE models.

The Google Store is one exception here, allowing you to take $350 off the price of either the LTE or Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch 2. A few carriers, including Verizon and T-Mobile, will even offer a deal on the LTE Pixel Watch 2 if you add a new data plan for both the phone and smartwatch. Verizon applies the discount over 36 bill credits, while T-Mobile offers a $399 prepaid rebate card.

Pre-order the Pixel Watch 2

If you aren’t planning on picking up the Pixel 8 Pro, there’s still a way to get your hands on a Pixel Watch 2 without shelling out the full $349 or $399 retail price.

One easy way to get some savings on the Pixel Watch 2 is by trading in a smartwatch you already own. That said, where you’ll find the best deal will depend on which wearable you’re trying to trade in. For owners of the original Pixel Watch or one of the modern Fitbit watches, the Google Store is likely your best bet, offering loyalty deals for as much as $150 in trade value.

When purchasing through the Google Store, you can also take advantage of 2% cash back through Rakuten.

Those looking to trade an Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch will likely be better served by shopping out a trade-in through Best Buy or Verizon instead. Prices can change swiftly, so be sure to lock in the best trade-in value you can find.