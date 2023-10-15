Status Audio opens the gateway to high-end sound with the Between 3ANC earbuds [Video]

In an attempt to bring audio that actually sounds good to more users, Status Audio is on a mission to create some seriously good-sounding earbuds without all of the nonsense. The Between 3ANC earbuds aim to hit that target with a triple-driver array that has become a first for true wireless earbuds.

Status Audio started out as another name on Indiegogo, but the Between Pro earbuds were enough to catch the eyes of thousands, with a total of over $1.4 million raised. Those earbuds housed the same engineering approach found in the company’s latest earbuds. It’s essentially the cornerstone design for the best earbuds the company can offer.

The Between 3ANC is a set of earbuds that deserve some attention, both in design and capability. At first glance, the 3ANC buds carry a unique shape that catches the eye. The stem takes on a boxy shape with a two-tone finish, while the chassis and ear-tip lend themselves to a softer, more comfortable fit.

Internally, things get intense – just how we like it. The Between 3ANC earbuds house a unique Hybrid Triple-Driver system. It’s made up of a 10 mm dynamic driver alongside two balanced armature drivers. Just like a set of high-end speakers, the bigger dynamic driver handles the lower frequencies since it can push and pull more air. The armature drivers take care of mids and high tones to balance out a fuller sound. This approach gives incredible detail to your music and adds a certain amount of depth that’s hard to come by in other earbuds.

As the name implies, the Between 3ANC also comes with adaptive noise cancellation, which blocks out environmental chatter and sounds using beam-forming mics. If you want to hear what’s going on outside, simply turn on transparency mode, and you’re all set.

At 8 hours of audio playback with ANC, the Between 3ANC earbuds are in a really good spot for wireless earbud performance. Tack on a pocketable charging case, and you’re set for continuous audio. For those who need a little water resistance, Status Audio has also equipped the Between 3ANC buds with IPX5 sweat and splash resistance.

Learning everything they could from users who enjoyed using the Between Pro earbuds, Status Audio has put together a spec sheet that goes up against top-end earbuds on the market with the Between 3ANC. They pack all of the right hardware and take on a unique and exciting design. At $199 right now, the Between 3ANC earbuds sit at a good price in comparison to the rest of the market. That, in turn, makes audiophile quality much more accessible for users and offers much more than other earbuds.