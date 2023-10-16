How to opt-out of T-Mobile’s unlimited plan price hike

T-Mobile has plans to migrate a few of its older unlimited plans to new ones, which will result in a $10/month increase in your bill. You have the option to opt out of T-Mobile’s scheduled changes – here’s how.
A few of the older plans in place on T-Mobile’s network are time for retirement, or so the carrier feels. A group of five plans are in line to be converted to new offerings, which comes with a price increase for users who are automatically “upgraded” (via The Mobile Report).
You do have the option to opt out of T-Mobile’s plans, which allows you to continue using the plan you’re familiar with. You won’t get the extra benefits that T-Mobile is offering, but that might not even be worth the extra $10/month or $120/year you’ll spend on top of what you already pay.
Below are the plans that will be automatically upgraded at a price increase unless you decline the offer.
|Original plan
|New plan
|Simple Choice / Select Choice
|Either Essentials Select or Magenta
|Magenta
|Go5G
|Magenta 55+
|Go5G 55+
|ONE
|Go5G
|Simple Choice Business
|Business Unlimited Advanced
How to turn down T-Mobile’s plan migration
This is the limit of what T-Mobile is planning to change for the time being. If you’re enrolled in one of the plans listed above, T-Mobile will convert your subscription in November. A notice is set to go out on October 17, which will detail T-Mobile’s move to the new lineup.
It’s recommended to wait until you receive the notice and then follow the steps to opt out of T-Mobile’s new plans. It can be done in a couple of ways, but the main idea is getting a hold of T-Mobile support to decline the “upgrade.”
Here are a few avenues to contacting T-Mobile’s support staff:
- Sending a DM on X/Twitter.
- Contacting T-Mobile via Facebook.
- Using the official T-Mobile app to chat with a representative.
- Call 1-800-937-8997 to speak with support.
Once you get in touch, simply state that you want to “opt out of the planned account migration” and that you want “the opt out code added to your T-Mobile account.”
While there was initially a way to check if you’ve been removed from the migration, that option is no longer available. You’re still able to opt out from T-Mobile’s changes, but your account will not reflect that decision. Come November you’ll know if T-Mobile accepted your request or not.
