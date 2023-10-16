How to opt-out of T-Mobile’s unlimited plan price hike

T-Mobile has plans to migrate a few of its older unlimited plans to new ones, which will result in a $10/month increase in your bill. You have the option to opt out of T-Mobile’s scheduled changes – here’s how.

A few of the older plans in place on T-Mobile’s network are time for retirement, or so the carrier feels. A group of five plans are in line to be converted to new offerings, which comes with a price increase for users who are automatically “upgraded” (via The Mobile Report).

You do have the option to opt out of T-Mobile’s plans, which allows you to continue using the plan you’re familiar with. You won’t get the extra benefits that T-Mobile is offering, but that might not even be worth the extra $10/month or $120/year you’ll spend on top of what you already pay.

Below are the plans that will be automatically upgraded at a price increase unless you decline the offer.

Original plan New plan Simple Choice / Select Choice Either Essentials Select or Magenta Magenta Go5G Magenta 55+ Go5G 55+ ONE Go5G Simple Choice Business Business Unlimited Advanced

How to turn down T-Mobile’s plan migration

This is the limit of what T-Mobile is planning to change for the time being. If you’re enrolled in one of the plans listed above, T-Mobile will convert your subscription in November. A notice is set to go out on October 17, which will detail T-Mobile’s move to the new lineup.

It’s recommended to wait until you receive the notice and then follow the steps to opt out of T-Mobile’s new plans. It can be done in a couple of ways, but the main idea is getting a hold of T-Mobile support to decline the “upgrade.”

Here are a few avenues to contacting T-Mobile’s support staff:

Once you get in touch, simply state that you want to “opt out of the planned account migration” and that you want “the opt out code added to your T-Mobile account.”

While there was initially a way to check if you’ve been removed from the migration, that option is no longer available. You’re still able to opt out from T-Mobile’s changes, but your account will not reflect that decision. Come November you’ll know if T-Mobile accepted your request or not.