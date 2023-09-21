 Skip to main content

T-Mobile switching to Google’s Jibe for RCS in Messages app

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 21 2023 - 11:25 am PT
In addition to Get the Messages continuing with iPager, T-Mobile announced today that its RCS offering is now powered by Google’s Jibe platform. 

Carriers can either have Google power the RCS backend/servers or use their own infrastructure. T-Mobile did both depending on the Android device:

  • “On devices that state, “Chat features from Google provided by Jibe Mobile.”, this means Google is the Advanced Messaging provider for Messages by Google on the device.”
  • “On devices that state, “Chat features from Google powered by T-Mobile.”, this means T-Mobile is the Advanced Messaging provider for Messages by Google on the device.”

You can check by opening settings in Google Messages and then the “RCS chats” menu. The provider is noted at the bottom of this page.

T-Mobile said this morning that “customers are getting an upgraded Messages by Google experience, now powered by RCS and Google’s Jibe platform.” This will result in them getting “all new features instantly,” which is something Google previously touted about its approach.

The other upside is Rich Business Messaging (RBM) for things like airlines sending your boarding passes in a text conversation. For example, Google at I/O in May demoed being able to use Messages RCS to directly check-in and save Google Wallet passes.

Google’s Sanaz Ahari added that they are “excited to deliver a secure and delightful messaging experience to all T-Mobile customers.”

This follows AT&T switching to Google’s Jibe platform in June and Vodafone earlier this year. Switching to Jibe might help reduce send/receive errors especially when communication across carriers.

