Samsung adds expanded repair options for Galaxy phones and foldables under warranty

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Oct 17 2023 - 8:06 am PT
This is how Samsung Galaxy Fold screen failures happen, says iFixit

Samsung is mixing up how Batteries Plus handles repairs, meaning users can get their Galaxy devices repaired while still in warranty.

Batteries Plus was brought on as an Independent Service Provider for Samsung’s repair program in 2018. That initially allowed Batteries Plus locations to service Samsung Galaxy phones that were beyond warranty, where proprietary options run a bit thin and repairs can become expensive.

In an expansion of services, Samsung is positioning Batteries Plus as an Authorized Service Center, which will be able to handle in-warranty repairs of Galaxy smartphones and be officially capable of repairing foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold series. These repairs will be in person and are expected to be available same-day in some cases.

Each location will house Samsung Certified technicians who undergo “rigorous” training on top of the certifications they already carry for additional repairs. There’s a level of skill expected of certified technicians if in-person foldable repairs are promised, and if that can be done locally while the device is in warranty, that’s a win.

Samsung notes that this expansion will “make convenient, fast, and quality repair options accessible to more people across the country.” As of now, 35 physical Batteries Plus locations will be able to complete in-warranty repairs on Galaxy devices. We expect that more locations will be added as time goes on.

Users will be able to schedule repair appointments through Batteries Plus’s website. The 35 available locations will be additionally featured on Samsung’s service locator. The expansion is set to take place “by this fall,” which could be anywhere from now until the end of the year.

