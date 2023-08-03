Galaxy phones will get better in-person repairs with new ‘flagship Samsung repair locations’

Smartphone repairs can be a hassle when they involve shipping off your device, which is why in-store options are important. Samsung is now expanding its partnership with uBreakiFix to offer more advanced repairs at select locations.

Announced today, Samsung and Asurion (the owner of uBreakiFix) are working on “flagship Samsung repair locations” in the US, which include 50 existing stores. These stores will be outfitted with specialized equipment, increased parts inventory, and better training for Samsung.

These improvements will allow for more repairs more quickly, as well as more advanced repairs from the sound of it using “specialized repair jigs.”

Perhaps more impactful will be the increased on-hand inventory of Samsung parts, which Samsung says will include both parts by model and by specific colors. Just this week Andrew Myrick of Android Central detailed a story of not being able to get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 repaired due to a lack of repair parts at a uBreakiFix location, a story that seemingly would have had a better ending under this new effort by Samsung.

Flagship stores will be outfitted with additional Samsung repair equipment, including specialized repair jigs, and increased inventory stock by model and color. Stores will be able to deliver best- in-class service on Samsung devices, handle more repair volume and even offer repair types not yet available in other uBreakiFix by Asurion stores. Flagship stores will kickstart any pilot initiatives before they expand nationwide and even help Samsung test its training on new repair types prior to rolling out to all Samsung authorized repair providers.

Samsung says these flagship repair locations will be opening through the rest of 2023, starting with locations in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, and Los Angeles.

