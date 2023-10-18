Jabra Elite 5 ANC earbuds at new $90 low, Sonos Move, Motorola Edge 2023 $500, more

A new all-time low is dropping Jabra’s Elite 5 ANC earbuds down to $90. They come joined by a $100 off clearance offer on the Sonos Move speaker and a chance to save on the all-new Motorola Edge 2023 smartphone at $500. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Jabra’s Elite 5 ANC earbuds fall to new all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds for $90. This discount drops from the usual $150 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low of 40% off. It’s $20 under our previous mention from last week’s fall Prime Day sale and is the first time we’ve seen these earbuds marked down below the $100 price range. The savings today apply to all three of the different colorways. We explore what to expect in our launch coverage.

Jabra’s latest addition to its stable of true wireless earbuds arrive in the form of the new Elite 5 buds. These offerings pack hybrid active noise cancellation out of the box and come backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case.

Sonos Move clearance takes $100 off

Sonos is now clearing out the original Sonos Move Portable AirPlay 2 Speaker. It’s now on sale for one of the first times this year, dropping down to $299. That’s down from the usual $399 price tag and matching the 2023 low. We last saw a price cut back in July, with today’s offer even undercutting the refurbished listing by an extra $20. But most importantly, this is the first discount we’ve seen since the new second-generation model was revealed.

Sonos Move is the company’s original portable smart speaker that, on top of delivering all of the usual Sonos perks, can also go just about anywhere. There’s a battery-powered design with 11 hours of battery life packed into an IP56 water-resistant build. It has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for integrating with your smartphone or whole Sonos setup, which also yields AirPlay 2 support, Automatic Trueplay tuning, and voice control.

Motorola’s new Edge 2023 smartphone now $100 off

Amazon is marking down the all-new Motorola Edge smartphone. Just revealed earlier in the week, the unlocked handset now sells for $500. It retails for $600 and is now arriving with $100 in savings attached. It’s the first chance to save so far and a new all-time low. The new Motorola Edge (2023) arrives with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that packs a 144Hz refresh rate into its pOLED panel. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chip at the center of the experience, which runs Android 13 with 256GB of storage. There’s 15W wireless charging, 68W USB-C charging, and a 50 MP camera around back.

