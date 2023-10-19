OnePlus Open foldable and its massive camera array launch globally for $1,699

The OnePlus Open comes as the company’s first foldable device, and it’s absolutely stacked in both hardware and camera specs.

With a tidal wave of leaks and rumors flooding in about the OnePlus Open, there’s a lot to be expected. Seemingly, the phone delivers most of what OnePlus promised and other sources indicated, with some exciting hardware packed into a foldable that supposedly sports a lesser crease – a sore spot for all available foldables.

Coming in as a book-style foldable, the OnePlus open sports two 2K AMOLED displays that hit up to 120 Hz. The inner display folds out to a nice 7.82 inches from corner to corner and carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 – similar to the form factor the Galaxy Z Fold 5 reaches. The outer display ends up being around half that width at 6.31 inches to the corners.

OnePlus notes that the cover screen is 20% more impact-resistant than Gorilla Glass Victus, utilizing a process that involves purified ceramic crystals. The 3-layer internal screen, however, is protected by Ultra-Thin Glass, a TPU layer, and an anti-reflective screen protector.

Even with this being OnePlus’s first foldable, the company is using a modified version of the Oppo Find N2 hinge that’s been shaved down to 69 parts. This supposedly lessens the crease by comparison to other foldables on the market, such as the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold series. It remains to be seen if that holds up, but initial rumors support that promise.

Internally, the OnePlus Open boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The Open also houses a 4,805 mAh battery with SUPERVOOC charging, allowing for some speedy top-ups. The Open will run OxygenOS 13.2 – based on Android 13 – out of the box.

The OnePlus Open’s crown jewel is the camera. The main sensor is a 48 MP Sony unit – LYTIA-T808 – accompanied by a 64 MP periscope telephoto lens and a 48 MP ultrawide lens with autofocus. The internal selfie camera hits 20 MP, while the outer front-facing camera comes in at 32 MP.

The new sensor packs “Pixel Stacked” technology, meant to improve detail in photos with minimal drawbacks by stacking pixels in a set of two layers. It sounds simple, but it most definitely isn’t. The result, according to OnePlus, is clearer photos with less overexposure.

The OnePlus Open will be available for pre-order starting today in the US and Canada at $1,699 and $2,299, respectively. The Open will be available in a gorgeous Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black.

Buy the OnePlus Open