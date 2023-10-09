Here’s what the OnePlus Open’s display crease will look like [Video]

The OnePlus Open is the brand’s first foldable, and it’s supposedly coming in just a matter of days. Ahead of the official launch, a new video of the Oppo Find N3 shows us what to expect from the display crease, and the rest of the hardware, on the OnePlus Open.

A hands-on video posted by Jagat Review (which seems to be signed off on by Oppo) offers a closer look at the Oppo Find N3. OnePlus and Oppo have already confirmed that the Find N3 is being used in very large part to create the OnePlus Open for markets outside of China. They are, in a very literal sense, the same smartphone.

With that in mind, what we see in this Oppo Find N3 video should also largely apply to the OnePlus Open when it debuts. That includes the comparison with Galaxy Z Fold 5, which shows a much wider display both inside and out, and a closed profile that’s roughly the same thickness as Samsung’s device.

What really stands out here, though, is a look at the display crease on the Oppo Find N3/OnePlus Open.

The crease is absolutely present on the Oppo design, but it’s rather minimal compared to the steep valley that’s still in place on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. It looks a little rough in the lighting, but this level of crease has, in the past, generally been invisible when the screen is on.

It makes sense that the display crease would be a crucial area of attention for the first OnePlus foldable. In 2020, CEO Pete Lau said that foldables weren’t ready yet, and largely pointed to the crease as the reason why. It also comes as no surprise that this new design is solid in this area, as the Oppo Find N, Find N2, and Find N2 Flip were all excellent in avoiding the display crease.

Something else notably confirmed in this video is that, like the Find N3 Flip, the Oppo Find N3 will have the Alert Slider.

The OnePlus Open is expected to be announced on October 19.

