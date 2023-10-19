Pixel Watch 2 lets you change vibration intensity

As we immediately felt and noted in our review, the Pixel Watch 2 has much better haptics, and Google offers the ability to adjust vibration intensity.

On the original Pixel Watch (Wear OS 3 and 4), you had high-level on/off toggles for “Vibration & haptics” and “Using crown” (for feedback as you scroll). In the Pixel Watch 2’s Settings app, going to the Vibrations menu reveals three sliders for Ring, Notification, and Alarm vibration intensity.

Also new is “Touch feedback” as part of the Interactive haptics sub-section. This largely matches the options available on Pixel phones, which also offers “Media vibration.”

There are four increments, starting with the option to disable haptics entirely by tapping the minus sign all the way. For example, you might not want app notifications but continue to feel vibrations for alarms. (Silent alarms are great for waking up.)

Each step is tangibly different from the other. The lowest is a gentle buzz, though you’ll still feel it. The highest – to me – is quite forceful and shakes my entire arm. I’ve personally turned it down a notch to the middle option, which doesn’t vibrate all the way.

It would be nice if these settings were also available in the Pixel Watch companion app to aid discoverability.

