Pixel Watch 2 has the same glass as the original, but Google says it is ‘more durable’

The Pixel Watch can’t be repaired, which is a shame given the display wasn’t hard to scratch or break. With Pixel Watch 2, Google claims that glass is “more durable,” but it in, in fact, the same glass.

On the original Pixel Watch, the unique curved cover glass was a gorgeous design trait, but it made durability a tough conversation. Scratches weren’t easy to avoid, and the heavy curve made screen protectors a bit complicated.

Pixel Watch 2, sadly, won’t make any drastic upgrades here.

During the announcement last week, Google said Pixel Watch 2 had “more durable cover glass,” but didn’t offer any further specifics. We’ve since asked the company for more information, and Google confirmed that Pixel Watch 2 uses the same Gorilla Glass 5 top layer as the first Pixel Watch.

Google then added that Pixel Watch 2 goes through an “extensive set of testing” that includes “drop and tumble.” Presumably, Google is pointing to other parts of the assembly to back up this claim that the glass is “more durable,” but we certainly wouldn’t expect any major improvements.

This year, Google is also offering insurance for the Pixel Watch 2, which helps cut down the cost of a replacement device in the event that it breaks, though Best Buy has a slightly better policy.

