Google Pixel 7a low of $374 now live, Sony XM4 Headphones $250, more

A new all-time low is now live on Google’s Pixel 7a at $374. It comes joined by one of our favorite pairs of headphones, as the Sony XM4 drop to $250. Plus, Anker Prime chargers are now on sale from $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Pixel 7a is down to a new all-time low of $374

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7a for its best price ever. Dropping down to $374, today’s offer lands from its usual $499 price tag. It’s $124 off, and even beats our previous mention from fall Prime Day by an extra $25. This is also the first time we’ve seen it on sale for more than $100 off. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. We also just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones now $250 off

Amazon is now offering one of the best discounts of the year on the Sony XM4 ANC Headphones at $250. Today’s offer is down from the usual $348 price tag and saving you $98. It’s an extra $28 under our previous mention from August, and the best price cut of the year. Last holiday season however, we did see it drop down to $228 – the only time it has sold for less. You can also get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well.

Anker Prime USB-C GaN chargers and power banks on sale

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting nearly every release in the new Prime lineup. Complete with chargers and portable batteries, our favorite of the price cuts focuses on the latter. Right now, its new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank is down to $110. Normally fetching $130, this is only the third discount to date so far since launching in August. It’s nearly $20 off, comes within $0.50 of the all-time low, and is the first chance to save in over a month. The new Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of last year’s PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a 20,000mAh battery alongside a 200W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. Learn more in our launch coverage.

There’s also a few other notable deals in the Anker Prime lineup today, too. Focusing more on the USB-C wall chargers in the collection, you’ll find some of the first chances to save on the new releases that come in several output capacities. There’s also some other power banks marked down, too.

Sonos offers rare discounts on smart speaker bundles

This weekend only, Sonos has a rare sale across a collection of its home theater bundles. Offering some of the very first chances to save on its new Era speakers, the packages take up to 20% off one of the best (and certainly our favorite) speaker systems on the market. Shipping is free across the board. These are all the best prices of the year, if not marking new all-time lows outright. We break down the full assortment of bundles below, including Sonos Arc, Sub and Sub mini, Era satellite speakers, and other AirPlay 2 speakers.

