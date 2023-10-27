 Skip to main content

OnePlus Open has stylus support after all, and on both screens [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 27 2023 - 8:46 am PT
1 Comment

The OnePlus Open is an absolutely stellar foldable, but stylus support is one area where Samsung supposedly still held a lead. However, thanks to an existing accessory, the OnePlus Open does indeed have stylus support.

Samsung’s book-style foldable series first introduced stylus support in 2021’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, which supported an S Pen even though it didn’t have a particularly good place to put it. The feature has continued into later Fold releases, with this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 also introducing a new style of S Pen that more comfortably fits into a case for the device.

But the OnePlus Open that went up for sale this week, at least according to the company itself, was not supposed to have stylus support, at least beyond the cheap capacitive stylus designs that work on any modern device.

As spotted by u/Rashed341 on Reddit, though, the OnePlus Open has the same stylus support as the Oppo Find N2.

That requires a special Bluetooth-enabled stylus, the Oppo Pen. When paired, the stylus works on both the inner and outer displays, which even one-ups Samsung’s stylus support on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. There are even some features enabled by the stylus, such as a double-tap for a screenshot or a selfie, and a gesture to quickly open notes by pulling from the upper corner.

Sadly, this support is largely lost on customers buying the OnePlus Open in the US. The Oppo Pen can be purchased in the US, but only through importers such as some on eBay, where the pen costs around $130. In China, where the Pen is sold officially, it converts to around $80.

The OnePlus Open is available now for $1,699 from OnePlus.com, Best Buy, and Amazon, and our full review is coming soon.






