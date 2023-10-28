JLab’s JBuds Mini earbuds are its smallest entry yet

Who said earbuds needed to be bulky to be top of their game? The JLab’s Jbuds Mini buds are tiny, but they pack a huge sound for only $40.

Since truly wireless earbuds came into the picture, manufacturers have been trying to fit more hardware into smaller spaces so you can take wide and vibrant soundstages wherever you go. The JBuds Mini earbuds are a prime example of that.

On the hardware side, the JBuds Mini earbuds come in a case that’s 50% smaller than anything JLabs has previously offered, and the buds themselves come in at 30% smaller, meaning they’re lighter and even more portable. The case itself has a keychain loop to emphasize that notion, which makes for rather easy carrying.

Internally, the buds house a 6mm dynamic driver, which can get the job done and then some; each bud carries a 5.5-hour battery life with 20 hours total if you use the case to top off. Each bud can also charge 15 minutes for an added hour of listening time, if you run past the five-hour mark. The JBuds Mini earbuds are also IP55 water and dust-resistant, which positions them as a great exercise companion.

The JLab app on Android and iOS offers extra features to allow for some personalization. The app houses a sound mixer to tune in your favorite sound profile. It also offers a “Be Aware” mode that helps you keep track of your surroundings and an ANC mode for the opposite effect. Each bud comes with touch controls, as well and you’re able to connect the buds to multiple device with Multipoint pairing.

At such a small size with a good battery life and all the features you need, the JLab Jbuds Mini are a great pair of earbuds for anyone, whether you’re going for a run or catching up on office work. At $40, the Jbuds Mini fit into a fantastic price point that allows for relly nice features at a low cost.

Right now until December 31, you can use code 9to5JLabMini for $5 off, bringing it down to $35.