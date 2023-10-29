Google Store discounts Pixel Tablet to $399, first-gen Pixel Watch to $199.99

For the next week, the US Google Store has a number of notable deals, including $100 off the Pixel Tablet and a $199 original Pixel Watch. There are also discounts on the Pixel Buds Pro and Nest Hub Max.

Google is taking $100 off the Pixel Tablet (Amazon, Best Buy). The 128GB model is now $399 and the 256GB version is $499. It’s almost like buying the Android tablet without the Charging Speaking Dock, which is sold separately for $129.

There’s also a $100 discount on the Nest Hub Max that brings the Google Assistant Smart Display to $129.99.

Meanwhile, the original Wi-Fi Pixel Watch is currently $199.99. This is officially an $80 discount (Amazon, Best Buy) after the $70 price cut that went into effect in early October following the Pixel Watch 2 launch. You can get the LTE version this week for $249.99.

Also of note is an $80 Google Store discount on the Pixel Buds Pro (Amazon, Best Buy). That brings down the headphones to $119.99. Bay (blue) won’t deliver until December, but Porcelain, Charcoal, Fog, Lemongrass, and Coral are available now.

Google also has discounts on the various Nest Cams, Doorbells, and Thermostats.

These deals are available today and end November 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT.