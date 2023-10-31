 Skip to main content

Google confirms fix for pink text issue on Pixel 8 Pro always-on display

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 31 2023 - 8:08 am PT
4 Comments
pixel 8 prop

Shortly after launch, it was revealed that the always-on display on Pixel 8 Pro had an unfortunate quirk where text would appear discolored, often in pink. Now, Google has confirmed a fix is coming.

Several early Pixel 8 Pro buyers noted that Google’s latest flagship had an issue on the always-on display where text would appear discolored. At the edges of the text, a pink or yellow hue might appear, which is obviously not normal. However, when the display is lit up, there were no issues.

While the issue wasn’t affecting all users, it was pretty widespread just in the first week. But, luckily, Google is on it.

In a comment on an Issue Tracker, Google directly confirmed that a fix is incoming for this issue in a “future” Android update. That doesn’t tell us much regarding when the fix will arrive, as it could mean a monthly security patch or a bigger update, like QPR1.

Marked as fixed. The issue has been fixed and it will become available in a future Android release. Please keep an eye on the release notes

Android 14’s first maintenance release would be due out in December, but theoretically, we could see this fix roll out with the November 2023 security patch which could come next week, but Google is playing with a loose timeline for those monthly updates now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

