 Skip to main content

Some Pixel 8 Pro owners report pink text issue with always-on display

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 16 2023 - 11:53 am PT
2 Comments
pixel 8 pro

The Pixel 8 Pro’s display is incredibly good, but some users are reporting a weird little issue with the always-on display that is causing text to appear in pink or yellow.

Since Google started the first Pixel shipments last week, reports have started popping up on Reddit regarding the Pixel 8 Pro, in particular, showing text in pink and/or yellow colors while on the always-on display.

The issue doesn’t affect the entire panel but only a small portion, usually on the side or top, where text starts to change color from white. When the display is fully lit back up, everything appears as normal, even in regards to text. Some users mention that it primarily happens especially in low-light environments.

Reports of this issue are primarily on the Pixel 8 Pro’s stable software release, but it’s also happening on the Android 14 QPR1 Beta. That leaves the door open to the idea that this could be a hardware issue, but it’s far too early to tell at this point. It does seem entirely possible that it could be fixed via software, but only time will tell.

So far, reports appear to be limited solely to the Pixel 8 Pro, not the smaller Pixel 8.

Is your Pixel 8 affected? Let us know in the comments below!

More on Pixel 8:

Thanks, Bibober!

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.