Some Pixel 8 Pro owners report pink text issue with always-on display

The Pixel 8 Pro’s display is incredibly good, but some users are reporting a weird little issue with the always-on display that is causing text to appear in pink or yellow.

Since Google started the first Pixel shipments last week, reports have started popping up on Reddit regarding the Pixel 8 Pro, in particular, showing text in pink and/or yellow colors while on the always-on display.

The issue doesn’t affect the entire panel but only a small portion, usually on the side or top, where text starts to change color from white. When the display is fully lit back up, everything appears as normal, even in regards to text. Some users mention that it primarily happens especially in low-light environments.

Reports of this issue are primarily on the Pixel 8 Pro’s stable software release, but it’s also happening on the Android 14 QPR1 Beta. That leaves the door open to the idea that this could be a hardware issue, but it’s far too early to tell at this point. It does seem entirely possible that it could be fixed via software, but only time will tell.

So far, reports appear to be limited solely to the Pixel 8 Pro, not the smaller Pixel 8.

Is your Pixel 8 affected? Let us know in the comments below!

