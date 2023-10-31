Google Pixel Buds Pro land at $119 lows, Govee smart Christmas lights 20% off, more

Halloween’s best deals are now live on the Google Pixel Buds Pro at $119. This new Amazon low comes joined by a discount on Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights at 20% off, as well as the Assistant-enabled Wyze Cam OG smart camera at $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro at $119

Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on the Google Pixel Buds Pro. These flagship earbuds now drop down to starting prices of $119 shipped and come in one of five designs – the all-new fog colorway is even getting in on the savings. Each model drops from $200 in order to either match the best price or mark new all-time lows in their own right. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to itsrecent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg. Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion, including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration.

The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between Zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights, now 20% off

Govee just launched its new and very first set of smart Christmas lights last month, and now they’re on sale. The 66-foot set of string lights is now down to $72 from its usual $90 price tag. In either case, these are new all-time lows and the first chances to save as a continuation of the fall Prime Day sale earlier in the week. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Govee’s new Smart Christmas Lights help you bring some winter vibes to your Alexa or Assistant smart home. The two different light strip lengths feature either 100 or 200 LED bulbs, which connect to your Wi-Fi in order to bring multicolored lighting to your Christmas tree. These will also work outdoors, so you can extend the holiday spirit to your porch or patio.

Wyze Cam OG smart camera at new all-time low

Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on the Wyze Cam OG at $19. Delivery is free in orders over $25, as well. Normally fetching $30, you’re now looking at 37% in savings and a new all-time low. This is $1 under our previous mention from back at the start of the month and one of the first chances to save overall. It’s the first time under $20 too. So there’s really no beating an Alexa and Assistant-enabled camera, and our hands-on review offers a closer look at that experience.

Wyze Cam OG arrives with a wired form factor for surveilling your house while away. Offering some extra peace of mind, the more simplistic design rests on an adjustable stand and delivers 1080p recording to your Alexa- or Assistant-powered household over Wi-Fi. There’s an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, the option for either cloud or local storage via microSD card, and a flexible IP65 water resistance rating that means you place it outside for defense against porch pirates, as well.

