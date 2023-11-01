Android 14 for Samsung Galaxy available in more countries, still not in the US

While initially limited, One UI 6 based on Android 14 is finally rolling out to certain Galaxy devices in more countries. Users in the US are still waiting on the new OS version and are still limited to the beta version.

We know what devices will see Android 14, but when it becomes available is another story. Only a couple of days ago, One UI 6 was released for specific users in a few countries, including Germany, France, Poland, and Spain. The small list of countries is a good start, but One UI 6 is a global release and is promised for all users on newer devices, not just those in Europe. This all comes after several renditions of the One UI 6 beta have come and gone.

Today, it looks like Samsung is bringing One UI 6 to more users in European and Asian countries, as well as some in the Middle East (via SamMobile). Some users in the Philippines and Serbia have noted an available update to Android 14, and we expect more countries to be on that list too.

Interestingly enough, the US and Korea still don’t have access to the update, even though Samsung has a massive following in the US and is based in Korea. While it can’t be long until users in the States and Korea see Android 14 on their Galaxy phones, the lack of availability in these countries is surprising.

When the update does become available, you’ll be able to access it via the software updates page in your settings, so long as you’re using devices Samsung has deemed eligible for the upgrade. That includes the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, alongside the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.