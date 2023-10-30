Samsung confirms a list of over 20 Galaxy smartphones that will get Android 14

Earlier today Samsung officially announced that its Android 14 update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S23 series, and the company has also confirmed the first few Galaxy smartphones that will be eligible for Android 14 in the coming months.

Android 14 for Samsung devices comes in the form of One UI 6.0, an update that delivers platform improvements from Google as well as updates to Samsung’s skin. Those updates include a bunch of new camera features, updated emoji, and more. But, to start, it’s all exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series which is getting the update now.

What comes next?

According to a small list that Samsung has provided, other Galaxy smartphones getting Android 14 will begin with the past few years of flagships, foldables, and a couple of A-Series devices.

In talking about the new features coming to “Enhance-X,” Samsung also confirmed over 20 devices that will be updated to One UI 6.0, many of which come as no surprise. That initial list includes devices released in 2020 and newer, starting with Galaxy S series devices.

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Beyond that, almost every Samsung foldable is going to get One UI 6.0 except for the original Galaxy Fold.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

And, finally, Samsung has also confirmed that Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A53 will all be eligible.,

Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

These devices will all get One UI 6.0 in time, and likely pretty quickly if last year’s Android 13 rollout serves as any indication. For now, though, we’re still waiting on Samsung to release Android 14 to the Galaxy S23 series in the US, which is coming “soon.”

This initial list, notably, is by no means complete. Samsung’s current policy for software updates means that many more smartphones and tablets will be updated to Android 14, but the company has not officially confirmed anything outside of this initial list.

