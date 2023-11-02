 Skip to main content

Google AdSense moving to per-impression payments in 2024

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 2 2023 - 9:00 am PT
0 Comments
Google AdSense

Google today announced two changes to AdSense, but doesn’t “expect publishers to see a change in their earnings” and payments. Consistency and “greater transparency” were cited as the reason for these updates. 

Today, Google pays publishers when somebody clicks an ad on their site, or “per click.” AdSense is soon moving to paying “per impression,” which Google notes is the industry standard for display ads (banners, boxes, etc.). 

As such, this will “provide a more uniform way for paying publishers for their ad space across Google’s products and third-party platforms, helping them compare with other technology providers they use.”

It’s important to note that this change will not influence the type or quantity of ads publishers can display on their websites.

Meanwhile, Google is also changing the AdSense revenue share-structure so that fees aren’t processed within a single transaction.

We are now splitting the AdSense revenue share into separate rates for the buy-side and sell-side. For displaying ads with AdSense for content, publishers will receive 80% of the revenue after the advertiser platform takes its fee, whether that be Google’s buy-side or third-party platforms.

Google says “publishers will continue to keep about 68% of the revenue.”

For example, when Google Ads purchases display ads on AdSense, Google Ads will retain on average 15% of advertiser spend. There are variations because Google Ads does not take a fixed, per-impression fee, as many advertisers choose to pay based on user actions, like a click or conversion

These changes will go into effect “early next year” and do not “require any action from publishers.” Google said it has conducted testing on possible earning changes for publishers and doesn’t expect anything to change. 

More on Google AdSense:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Ads

Google Ads
Adsense

Adsense

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com