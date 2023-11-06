Deals: Motorola razr hits new lows at up to $300 off, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE $294, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by new Amazon all-time low pricing on the 2023 model Motorola razr smartphones that are now starting from $500 in unlocked condition with as much as $300 in savings at the ready. From there, we move over to the LTE-version of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro that is now starting from $294 shipped, down from the usual $500 listing. And lastly, we have a giant 98-inch 2023 model TCL smart Google TV at up to $2,000 off the regular price tag. Everything is waiting down below as part of today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s 2023 unlocked razr smartphones hit new all-time lows

After seeing a solid $100 price drop for launch day, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the new 2023 model Motorola razr smartphone. Regularly $700, you can score an unlocked model in all four colorways down at $499.99 shipped. This is a solid $200 price drop and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon since they began shipping there in mid-October. You’ll want to swing by 9to5Google for a closer look at what the latest model brings to your setup.

Much like the launch deals, today’s offer on the standard Motorola razr is now sitting alongside a solid deal on the razr+ model that has dropped down to $699.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000, this is a deep $300 price drop at $100 below our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low.

Samsung’s LTE titanium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro now starts from $294 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the LTE-version of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starting from $294 shipped. This one carries a list at $500 and still regularly fetches as much at Amazon. Today’s deal is up to 41% or $206 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. It is also about $25 under the previous deal price to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. For further comparison, the Bluetooth-only model is now selling for $400 shipped at Amazon and $430 Best Buy. Our hands-on review details the Wear OS experience further.

TCL’s massive 2023 model 98-inch 120Hz smart Google TV

Amazon is now giving folks a chance land a massive 98-inch 2023 model Google smart TV back down at its best price. You can score the 98-inch TCL S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $2,999.99 shipped. Regularly $5,000 at Best Buy where it is now matching, this is the lowest price we can find. This is up to $2,000 off the going rate to match new Amazon all-time low for the second time since release. You’re looking at a giant 4K (2160p) 98-inch TV with a 120Hz panel, direct access to your streaming services, built-in Google Assistant voice command action, and more. You’ll also find Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming joined by Chromecast streaming and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs to round out the highlights here.

