Pixel Watch November 2023 update starts rolling out: PW2 LTE

Google is rolling out the first Wear OS 4 update to the Pixel Watch series with the November 2023 security patch, but it’s only for the Pixel Watch 2 LTE variant today.
Update: The cellular Pixel Watch 2 is still on a October 5, 2023 security patch level after this OTA. Based on Wear OS 4, TWD9.231005.005.B3 — B1 previously — is the global build number.
Google’s changelog just says the “Nov 2023 software update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel Watch 2 LTE users.”
It’s a bit odd that Google is not updating the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 2 at the same time, or last year’s device.
Eventually, tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times should initiate the download. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. On the Pixel Watch 2, you should be able to sideload the update manually given the new cable.
