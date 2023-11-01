Google lowers Pixel Watch trade-in value towards Pixel Watch 2

After a brief disappearance, the US Google Store is letting you trade in the Pixel Watch towards the purchase of the Pixel Watch 2. However, the value of Google’s first wearable has declined slightly.

At launch, you could get $150, but the trade-in value of the first-generation Pixel Watch has now — as of November 1 — declined to $110. If the device is not in good condition (“free of cracks, and the screen and buttons work properly”), the value drops to $55 (from $75).

There are some changes across Fitbit, Apple, and Samsung. Some of the fluctuations across the board are a bit odd.

10/4 11/1 Google Pixel Watch $150 $110 Fitbit Charge 5 $40 $40 Fitbit Sense $80 $74 Fitbit Sense 2 $100 $74 Fitbit Versa 2 $100 $65 Fitbit Versa 3 $100 $74 Fitbit Versa 4 $100 $70 Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $60 $60 Apple Watch Series 4 $40 $40 Apple Watch Series 5 $50 $50 Apple Watch Series 6 $60 $60 Apple Watch Series 7 $105 $110 Apple Watch Series 8 $145 $165 Apple Watch Ultra $175 $175 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $37 $60 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $68 $65 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $68 $60

