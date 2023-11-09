Nothing Phone 2’s lights will count down to your next Google Calendar event

The Nothing Phone 2 is a great smartphone with some neat, but not very useful lights on the back. As Android 14 testing is underway, though, the Nothing Phone 2 is adding Google Calendar integration to its “Glyph” interface.

The “Glyph” lights on the back of Nothing Phone (2) serve a handful of purposes, such as a visual representation of ringtones, as well as to show charging status and more. One of the lights also features additional control, which can tie into Uber or a timer to show how much time is remaining.

Now, that’s set to expand.

In Nothing OS 2.5, the company’s Android 14 skin which launched into beta last month, Nothing will be adding Google Calendar integration to the Phone (2)’s Glyph lighting.

The new feature was announced with Open Beta 2 of the new update and will allow the Phone (2) to show a 5-minute countdown on the rear light as upcoming events approach. It’s not mentioned if there are specific controls here, but it does seem like a pretty useful tool.

Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar. Keep track of your upcoming events with a 5-minute countdown via the Glyph Interface.

Beyond that, Glyph is also adding more time presets for the timer and can be started from the lockscreen, while another new animation will trigger anytime NFC is used (which seems fun).

Nothing further notes that its latest Android 14 beta adds Predictive Back gesture support to all of its own apps, allows for more customization to the double-tap gesture for the power button, and brings a few other tweaks. The full changelog is on Nothing’s website, and Beta 2 is available for download now.

More on Nothing: