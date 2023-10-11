Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 goes into beta for Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) is preparing its Android 14 update, which is now in beta as Nothing OS 2.5.

Available starting today in Open Beta, Nothing Phone (2) users can test out the upcoming Android 14 update early. The update arrives as “Nothing OS 2.5,” which the Carl Pei-led company calls the “most significant update” since Nothing OS 2.0 debuted on the brand’s second smartphone earlier this year.

As with any other Android 14 update, new features include the upgraded back gesture, expanded lockscreen shortcuts, splitting the ringtone and notification sound volumes, and more. But, beyond that, Nothing is including several of its own new features.

Nothing OS 2.5 brings a new screenshot editor, customizable gestures, and new wallpapers. The full list of new features includes:

Updated the widgets library interface so Nothing widgets appear more clearly.

New photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on both your Home Screen and Lock Screen.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

Updated design of back gesture to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

Added the option to hide app icons on the Home Screen and app drawer. Swipe right in the app drawer to reveal hidden app icons.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe.

Customise the double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature.

Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page for a more comprehensive view of options.

Introduced the glass filter to make your favourite wallpapers extra unique.

New solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

For now, Nothing OS 2.5 with Android 14 is only in beta for the Nothing Phone (2), but the brand has confirmed that the update will arrive to all Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (1) users “at a later date.” Those interested in testing the beta can enroll at nothing.community.

More on Nothing: