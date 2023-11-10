 Skip to main content

You don’t have to buy hardware with Arlo’s new security and camera subscriptions

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 10 2023 - 9:20 am PT
arlo essential indoor camera

Arlo, one of the best competitors of Google Nest, has announced a new lineup of security subscriptions that include the cost of the hardware, cameras, and more in a simple monthly fee with “Arlo Total Security.”

Arlo Total Security” is a new program that offers a single monthly fee to bundle both service, as well as the cost of hardware. Getting a security system, even a DIY option, is pricey to start, which is what makes Arlo’s new subscription pretty compelling.

At $9.99/month, the “Starter” plan offers customers Arlo’s Home Security Keypad Hub alongside two All-In-One sensors that can be used on doors or windows. An Arlo yard sign is also included, and the monthly fee further covers 24/7 professional monitoring. A much stronger setup comes with “Starter Plus,” which includes the hub and its battery backup, as well as the yard sign and 10 sensors for doors and windows. That plan is $19.99/month, and also includes professional monitoring.

From there, the “Advanced” plan offers everything in Starter Plus, but with the addition of a ton of Arlo cameras. You’ll get three Arlo Pro 5S 2K cameras for wired use as well as four Arlo Pro 5S 2K cameras for use with a battery. The plan’s $50/month fee also includes 30 days of cloud video storage, Arlo’s suite of AI recognition features, as well as unlocked support for Google Home/Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

While a monthly fee won’t appeal to everyone, these plans present the option to get started with home security for no upfront costs. What’s the big catch? It all requires a 36-month term – we’ve reached out to Arlo for more information on if you can cancel early.

Arlo Total Security is available now.

