ADT prepares another Google-integrated security system that revives Nest Secure’s best features

ADT launched its first Nest-integrated security system earlier this year, but it seems another device is around the corner, and with some of the best features from the Nest Secure that Google is killing in a few months.

As spotted by The Verge, a bunch of detailed support pages that were slightly hidden on ADT’s website reveals an entirely new DIY security system that looks very different from the existing hardware for ADT Self Setup that we reviewed earlier this year.

The new system has an updated circular base and new door/window sensors, both of which pull a lot more inspiration from the Nest Secure that was discontinued in 2020.

On the base itself, we can see a ring light around the keypad, much like the Nest Secure system offered. The keypad’s buttons light up, and there are icons off to the right side to arm and disarm the system.

This was one of the big appeals of Nest Secure, as the Nest Guard keypad made it quite easy to interact with the system without an app, something that ADT’s current design struggles with. The new base also adds Z-Wave support for additional smart home gear such as lights, locks, and more (but specifically not sensors).

Meanwhile, a new door/window sensor is also similar to the Nest Detect by adding a button to the sensor. That button, both on Nest’s system and this new ADT setup, lets you temporarily disarm that sensor to allow a door or window to be opened without disarming the entire system. It’s a feature that was largely unique to Nest’s system, as all other home security systems largely only use the door and window sensors to actually detect when a door or window is opened or if motion is detected in the room.

Nest Detect ADT “Premium” sensor

Nest Detect also featured a motion-sensing light for seeing in a room when it was dark, but ADT’s new sensor doesn’t seem to copy that. There are notably two sensors: a standard and a “Premium,” the latter adding shock detection and button, while the standard sensor is just that – a regular door/window sensor.

Also within ADT’s support pages are images of an updated motion sensor, a water and temperature sensor, and a keypad that’s much smaller than the base. ADT’s existing keychain for arming/disarming is also shown, which doesn’t have NFC for disarming like Nest Secure’s tag offered. There’s also mention of smoke, heat, and carbon monoxide sensors (as well as a combination offering).

On a hardware level, this really seems like the Nest Secure successor we’ve been waiting for, but whether that will hold true really depends on the software. In our review, we found that ADT’s current setup feels incredibly one-sided, with lots of Nest benefits in ADT’s app but no benefit in the Google app or to those Nest devices.

However, this won’t really matter to existing Nest Secure owners. Google has announced plans to disable those systems in early 2024, and it is offering either the existing “ADT Self Setup” system for free or a $200 Google Store credit. Unless ADT has plans to launch this device soon, Nest Secure owners won’t really benefit from it very much.

ADT has yet to confirm this new system’s existence, much less so a timeline for launch.

