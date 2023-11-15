 Skip to main content

Android 14 QPR2 allows for ‘single app’ screen recording

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 15 2023 - 1:34 pm PT
First announced at I/O 2023 in May, Android 14’s “single app” screen recording feature is coming with QPR2.

In Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1, the “Screen record” Quick Settings Tile lets you pick between “Entire screen” and “A single app.” With the latter, tapping “Start recording” brings up a fullscreen UI that shows a mini Recents carousel with previews that you can scroll through. A full app grid is also offered below.

After making a selection, the app will automatically open with the same 3-second countdown as before. The status and navigation bar will not be included — as seen in the second screenshot below — in the capture, while incoming notifications should also be excluded. Another thing you won’t get is the “Show touches on screen” option, which does remain available for the entire screen mode.

If you exit the app (like to your homescreen), Android will not record anything else, though you still have to stop the session. In that regard, this behavior is very ideal for screen sharing and preventing accidental captures.

Android 14 QPR2 should launch in March with the first Pixel Feature Drop of 2024. 

