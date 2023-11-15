Google already rolling out Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 for Pixel

Instead of QPR1 Beta 3, Google is already moving on to Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 today for Pixel phones, Tablet, and Fold.

QPR1 is expected to launch next month, but Google is already starting the next quarterly cycle. QPR2 should hit stable in March. The build numbers today are curious:

Pixel 5a devices: AP11.231020.013

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro devices: AP11.231020.014

All other devices: AP11.231020.013.A1

Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Quarterly Platform Releases deliver more significant changes compared to monthly bug fixes. They can deliver bigger UI tweaks and new features that don’t warrant waiting for the next major Android release. At the same time, QPRs are relatively stable and launch as betas rather than developer previews. Google officially says they are “suitable for general use,” but the following issues exist:

Android platform

An issue with some apps that use the meta-data element unconventionally prevents these apps from being installed by the system.

element unconventionally prevents these apps from being installed by the system. Sometimes when a user unlocks the device using their fingerprint, there is no haptic feedback.

For Pixel Fold devices, sometimes after a user unlocks the device while it’s folded, the inner display doesn’t turn on after unfolding the device.

Google Apps

The Assistant At a Glance widget sometimes displays weather information for the wrong location.

Google identifies the following fixes, which are presumably from QPR1:

Fixed an issue that caused the package manager to crash when installing some apps. (Issue #303849830)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from submitting feedback using the Android Beta Feedback app. (Issue #307592531)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from connecting to a 5G network when it was available. (Issue #306294357)

Updating…

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel devices to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 with the November 2023 security patch is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, as well as the Android Emulator.

If you prefer to leave the beta program and receive the public stable release of Android 14 QPR1, you can do so without wiping your device by opting out and not installing today’s QPR2 Beta 1 update. If you opt-out of the program after installing Beta 1 or any future updates, all user data on the device will get wiped per usual program guidelines. Opting out will trigger a ‘Downgrade’ OTA. Ignore this update and wait for the Android 14 QPR1 public release instead. Google

Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14.