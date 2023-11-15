Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Google’s first preview of Android 14 QPR2 is available much sooner than expected, and we are diving into Beta 1 to find what new features have been introduced.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 screenshots appear on the left and QPR2 Beta 1 on the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

Single app screen recording

Tweaked icon in taskbar to open app grid + search appearing at the top

Package name at bottom of App info page

More Material You volume slider

Resolved issues (from QPR1?):

Fixed an issue that caused the package manager to crash when installing some apps. (Issue #303849830)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from submitting feedback using the Android Beta Feedback app. (Issue #307592531)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from connecting to a 5G network when it was available. (Issue #306294357)

Known issues:

An issue with some apps that use the meta-data element unconventionally prevents these apps from being installed by the system.

element unconventionally prevents these apps from being installed by the system. Sometimes when a user unlocks the device using their fingerprint, there is no haptic feedback.

For Pixel Fold devices, sometimes after a user unlocks the device while it’s folded, the inner display doesn’t turn on after unfolding the device.

The Assistant At a Glance widget sometimes displays weather information for the wrong location.