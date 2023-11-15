Google Pixel Watch bands from $36, battery Nest Doorbell at $120, Z Flip 5 cases, more

New all-time lows on Google’s official Pixel Watch bands are headlining all of the savings today and now start from $36. Speaking of official discounts, these in-house Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases are on sale from $37. Plus, Google’s $120 Nest Doorbell is the perfect tool for monitoring package deliveries. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at just $99

Walmart is now offering the best price we have ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It might not be the all-new wearable from Samsung, but it will make for a far more affordable entry into the world of fitness tracking. Right now, the 42mm Bluetooth smartwatch sells for $99. This is well below its usual $159 price tag and clocking in at an extra $31 below our previous mention. And you also guessed it, this is a new all-time low. The larger 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also on sale at $179, down from $300. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Google’s official Pixel Watch bands now start from $36

After seeing the new Pixel Watch 2 go on sale this morning, Amazon is keeping the savings going by marking down some of Google’s official bands. A series of different styles are now up for sale for the first time, with the Woven Band clocking in as a headliner at $50.99 shipped. It comes in several styles, each of which is down from the usual $60 price tag. These are $9 discounts, the first chances to save, and new all-time lows. Google’s official Woven Band comes in Ivy and Lemongrass styles, both of which bring a flexible strap to your wearable. Each one is made from recycled polyester yarn and complemented by a stainless steel clasp and lugs. We recently revisited these options to see how they stand up over time.

Alongside the Woven Bands, Amazon is also marking down a series of the Google Pixel Watch Active Bands. These come in four different colors and are clocking in at $36. You’d more regularly pay $50 for any of them, with today’s offer marking new all-time lows as some of the first overall deals. These Active Bands take on a more workout-friendly design, as you’d expect from the name, with a waterproof design made of a higher-end fluoroelastomer material with stainless steel clasp and lugs.

Official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases see first discounts

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flap Eco Leather on sale for the first time. Right now, applying the on-page coupon will take an extra 20% off, dropping this new official cover to $61. It regularly sells for $90 and has now fallen to its best price ever. This in-house case from Samsung covers your Z Flip 5 in a premium eco-leather material that, on top of just looking far more stylish, also protects your handset. There’s a soft lining on the inside, too, as well as a flap that helps safeguard the hinge.

Alongside the higher-end leather stylings above, we’re also tracking some savings on other official Samsung cases. These outfit your Z Flip 5 in a few different designs, all of which add a bit of protection into the mix alongside some added utility.

Monitor package deliveries on Google’s $120 Nest Doorbell

Ahead of all the Google Black Friday deals going live officially tomorrow, Amazon is giving us a peak at what’s to come that wasn’t listed in the official reveal by marking down the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery). It normally sells for $180, but now you can bring it home for $120 in several finishes. This is the second-best price to date at 33% off and comes within $1 of the all-time low from back in May. We break down the details on how this can help you monitor those upcoming package deliveries below or you can get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 720p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with three hours of local event video history recording. Today’s offer might be cutting it a bit close to monitoring Black Friday package deliveries, but it’ll certainly be ready to defend against porch pirates all holiday season long.

TP-Link smart home sale from $12

We are now tracking some notable deals on TP-Link smart home gear starting with this 2-pack of its Kasa Ultra Mini Smart Plugs at $11.89. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and more typically closer to $17 or so, this is up to 41% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the Prime Day prices we tracked this year as well as the best we have seen all-time, delivering each plug in the bundle at under $6 a pop. They might not be the latest models in the lineup, but they are affordable ways to transform traditional outlets into Google Assistant and Alexa smart power sources. Alongside the added voice control of whatever you might connect to them, users can also leverage scheduling and timer options to save on bills and add a touch of convenience to their setup.

