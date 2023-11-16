GeForce Now adds Xbox sync and Game Pass bundle, nears 100 supported games

After adding support for Xbox Game Pass earlier this year in a huge deal with Microsoft, Nvidia is making the experience even better with the addition of Xbox account sync on GeForce Now as well as a bundle with Game Pass, and it comes as the partnership reaches a big milestone.

Nvidia GeForce Now is only as good as the libraries you have access to, and now Xbox games are getting the same treatment as Steam and Epic Games. With the 2.0.58 app release of GeForce Now, users are able to link their Xbox PC accounts to have games automatically sync into GeForce Now.

This update also adds support for Ubisoft+ linking, and in both cases it speeds up the process by letting you avoid inputting credentials when you want to play.

Notably on Android, this app update further adds support for streaming info in the stats overlay.

Another big perk Nvidia is revealing this week for PC Game Pass users is a new membership bundle. Players who subscribe to GeForce Now Ultimate for six months will get three months of PC Game Pass included for free.

This all comes at a really good time too, as GeForce Now is just about to surpass 100 PC Game Pass titles on the streaming platform.

We’re still waiting on an exact stat from Nvidia, but the last official count we were given was just over 70 as of October 18, and we’ve counted around 25 more additions since. So, we’re at around 100 PC Game Pass titles right now, and that’s not including the games available for purchase via the Microsoft Store, which is over 40 at this point.

Update: Nvidia says there are 88 Game Pass games as of this week.

The latest additions to GeForce Now this week include: