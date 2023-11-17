Bluetti’s Black Friday sale is the best time of the year to stock up on power and energy essentials

Black Friday means a lot of good deals on inessential items, but it also means getting some incredible discounts on the most important products you can find, like any of Bluetti’s power solutions. During the limited Black Friday sale, Bluetti’s products will be up to $2,400 off – a steal!

Bluetti came into existence at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering sustainable and portable power solutions at a price that was more than accessible. Up until now, the company has brought users a plethora of power solutions, from the AC200MAX portable power unit to the impressive EP600 system, with the ability to hold up to 6,000 W of energy for full home usage.

While the company’s power units and solutions have always been some of the best-priced and trusted in recent years, getting a killer deal on them is a win by all accounts. Running from November 17 to 27, Bluetti is offering some of its best products for fantastic prices. For instance, the 3,000W AC300+B300 combo is coming down from $3,798 to $2,599, while the portable AC200MAX is on sale for $1,299.

The newest unit to hit the shelves is the AC200L, which can handle a 2,400 W power load and expand to 3,600 W when in “powerlifting” mode. The 2,048 Wh capacity can be charged in a measly two hours using the 1,200 W solar charger, which makes it perfect for any off-grid needs you might have.

The AC200L is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth accessible, allowing you to connect and monitor power flow and capacity in a couple of taps. If needed, it can be switched to “ECO” mode to conserve power and keep you going for longer.

The AC200L will be available during the Black Friday sale at a low early bird price of $1,499. Using the code 9t5G, you can grab an extra $100 off, bringing it down to $1,399.

Here’s a full list of products and their sale prices during the event:

AC300+B300 – $2,799

AC500+B300S – $4,799

AC200L – $1,499 ($1,399 with code 9t5G )

) AC200MAX – $1,299

AC180 – $649

AC70 – $499

AC2A+PV120 – $399

Bluetti’s big Black Friday sale is ending on November 27, when prices go back to normal and the chance to save up to $2,400 is gone. Be sure to follow Bluetti on Twitter and Facebook for deals and news going forward.