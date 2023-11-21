Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1 rolling out for Pixel

Less than a week after the initial release, Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1 as a smaller bug fixer.

There are just two fixes/changelog entries for AP11.231020.016 (Pixel 5a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro) and AP11.231020.016.A1 (all other devices).

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused some apps to be removed after a system update was installed and then prevented those apps from being installed again. In other cases, affected apps couldn’t be installed on a device even if they hadn’t been installed previously.

Fixed other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.

Beta 1 performance on our end (Pixel 7 Pro and 8 Pro) has been fine.

Most will install via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14. Google says:

If you prefer to leave the beta program and receive the public stable release of Android 14 QPR1, you can do so without wiping your device by opting out and not installing QPR2 Beta 1 update. If you opt-out of the program after installing Beta 1 or any future updates, all user data on the device will get wiped per usual program guidelines. Opting out will trigger a ‘Downgrade’ OTA. Ignore this update and wait for the Android 14 QPR1 public release instead. Google