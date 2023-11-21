 Skip to main content

Google Drive redesigns the document scanner on Android

Nov 21 2023
In addition to a new homepage and other UI tweaks, Google Drive on Android is rolling out a big redesign of the document scanner interface with more features. 

You launch it from the dedicated camera FAB that appears above the rectangular one for “New,” which still retains “Scan” like before. Instead of getting the default camera app, you get a custom viewfinder that features “Google Drive” branding up top and simplified controls. Notably, an “Auto capture” mode, alongside “Manual,” will take the shot for you when everything is lined up.

This launches a new “Preview” interface with a modern Material You bottom bar of sorts. Available tools include:

  • Crop & Rotate: Automatic crop, No crop, Rotate
  • Filter: None, Auto, Color, Grayscale 
  • Retake 
  • Delete

You can add additional pages as well, while “Done” in the top-right corner takes you to the “Save to Drive” UI to title and pick a folder.

Redesign

Google Drive scanner redesign
Google Drive scanner redesign
Google Drive scanner redesign

We’re seeing this scanner redesign rolled out today with version 2.23.457.1 of Google Drive for Android. Other changes in this release include the new Home feed with a “Suggested” top tab that offers a simple list view, while “Activity” replaces Notifications. “Starred” replaces the old Workspaces tab, which has been moved into the navigation drawer for enterprise accounts in the second position. 

Finally, Files makes use of cards for each item in the grid view. The File name has been moved to the top instead of being underneath the preview previously. 

