 Skip to main content

Google Drive adding new ‘Activity’ feed for comments, requests

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 5 2023 - 3:03 pm PT
0 Comments
Google Drive logo on a yellow background

Google Drive on the web is getting a new “Activity” feed that “shows all pending access requests, recent comments, and approvals.”

Google says “Activity” will let you quickly see recent file activity and then take action directly on the page (when possible).

The file name appears in the left column with the activity (brief summary that notes who and when) next to it. It’s split into Access requests (if any are available), Approvals, and Recent comments. At the right, blue buttons let you Manage (grant) access, Review, and Open comment.

The comments section spans 30 days, and items will “appear if you are 1) subscribed to notifications, 2) participating in the specific comment thread, or 3) mentioned in a comment within that file.”

This is a standalone page that will appear in the sidebar between “Priority” and “Workspaces.”

Activity in Google Drive is rolling out over the coming weeks and is “Available to all Google Workspace customers.” The page will be particularly helpful for Google Drive users who have to triage a lot of file-related actions. It’s definitely more unified than email and/or push notifications.

More on Google Drive:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Drive

Google Drive
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com