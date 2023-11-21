MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 is a bright spot for future mid-range phones

MediaTek just announced the Dimensity 8300 – an SoC for midrange Android devices with a ton of potential.

The past week has been something of a stepping stone for MediaTek. The processor manufacturer announced the Dimensity 9300 to take on Qualcomm’s latest chipset, as well as a couple of other advancements in RedCap capabilities and 5G modems.

To add to that lineup of advancements, MediaTek made a parting announcement in Laguna Niguel during its 2023 Executive Summit regarding a new chipset for midrange devices running Android. MediaTek’s latest premium SoC is the Dimensity 8300, which bears a similar namesake to the company’s other most recent chipset.

The Dimensity 8300 is built on TSMC’s second-gen 4nm process and consists of four Cortex-A510 cores running up to 3.35GHz alongside four Cortex-A715 cores with speeds up to 2.2GHz.

According to MediaTek, this architecture results in a 20% increase in peak performance at a 30% lower power rating than the previous generation 8200. This eight-core structure bears resemblance to the Dimensity 9300, with four large cores supported by four slightly less powerful cores.

A MaliG615 MC6 GPU is onboard for gaming performance, as well as MediaTek’s adaptive gaming tech for a smooth experience, resulting in a 60% higher performance rating with around half of the power.

What holds some serious promise for phones with this SoC is how much effort MediaTek put into making it not only AI-ready but also building it to use generative AI in everyday use. The SoC is equipped with a 7th Gen APU 780 processor, which pulls a lot of heavy artificial lifting. Overall, the new APU offers 3.3x more computing power and uses new, expanded support for large-language models and Stable Diffusion.

To support the AI expansion is UFS.40 capability to accommodate generative AI needs. MediaTek notes that the memory standard upgrade alone offers a 100% increase in speed.

According to the company, the Dimensity 8300 will find itself in devices launched before the end of 2023. It follows the quick turnaround the Dimensity 9300 saw with the Vivo X100 series shortly after its release.

The Dimesnity 8300 will likely power a large portion of upcoming midrange phones on the market, and the improvements that MediaTek has made bode well for closing the gap between high-end flagships and affordable handhelds, but we won’t know how it’ll perform until it becomes more widely available.