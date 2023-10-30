 Skip to main content

Google Tensor G4 reportedly uses an updated Samsung 4nm process

Oct 30 2023
The Tensor G3 chipset in the Pixel 8 series is a considerable step up from past iterations of Google’s Samsung-made custom chip, and amid rumors that the company will eventually move to TSMC, a new report says that Tensor G4 will be once again produced by Samsung, but on an updated process.

Earlier this year a report broke the news that Google would launch its first fully custom Tensor chipset from smartphones in the Tensor G5, launching with Pixel 10. That new chip would be produced by TSMC rather than Samsung, as all Tensor chips thus far have been. However, prior to that report, Google was expected to make these moves with Tensor G4.

Now, reports out of Korea are claiming that Google has submitted its order to Samsung for the later production of Tensor G4 for the Pixel 9 series, due out in about a year. The report says that Tensor G4 will be produced using Samsung’s 4nm third-generation SF4P process, which is a newer version of the process that was used by Tensor G3.

Of course, Google working with Samsung yet again is absolutely no surprise, especially given that Tensor G4 is only expected to be a minor year-over-year upgrade.

A report from September revealed that Tensor G4 would be codenamed “Zuma Pro” and that it would use an updated version of the same development board that was used on Tensor G3, with larger improvements saved for the later debut of “Laguna Beach,” Tensor G5.

