Eureka’s Black Friday deals offer the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cleaning arsenal

Some of the most powerful cleaning tools on the market come at a steep cost, but Black Friday might mediate that with Eureka’s holiday sales bringing high-end vacuums like the Eureka NEW400 down to an irresistible price.

Eureka has been around since the early 1900s, making a name for itself as one of the leading cleaning brands still available today. That legacy doesn’t just unfold into place – it’s backed by products that change the industry.

Of course, that doesn’t mean those products have to cost an arm and a leg. Some of Eureka’s Black Friday deals bring its best products to fantastic prices. One vacuum that’s worth picking up this holiday season is the Eureka NEW400. The NEW400 is a cordless vacuum with enough power to take on any mess in the house. Both a mop brush system and vacuum are equipped, allowing you to switch from wet messes to dry ones in a heartbeat.

Even better, the NEW400 comes with a self-propelled mode to ease it along the floor with little to no effort. Water used while mopping is recycled, limiting the times you need to fill and empty the reservoir. As a pet-friendly brand, Eureka has also equipped the NEW400 with a sanitization solution for those times your pets make a mess.

Part of the appeal of the NEW400 is its self-cleaning feature, which sprays throughout the water system and scrapes off grime from the mopping brush. While it does that, it recycles any water it can for the next clean. In the meantime, it can sit nicely on its minimal base station.

Normally, the Eureka NEW400 comes in at $199, but during Black Friday, the NEW400 will be discounted to $139, which comes in as a 30% savings from the original price.

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, the NEC180 RapidClean Pro comes in at $114 during Eureka’s Black Friday sale – down from $154. The NEC180 RapidClean Pro is a stick vacuum that weighs only 3.2 lbs. It can get into those hard-to-reach places and offers versatility that other models can’t

Alternatively, you could go the autonomous route and grab Eureka’s E10s robot vacuum, which has Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. Using LiDAR scanning and other sensors, the E10s maps out your home and cleans every square inch without you lifting a finger. When it’s done, everything is emptied into the base station and it’s free to clean another day.

The bagless station can hold up to 45 days worth of dust, so interaction is minimal. On top of that, you don’t have to buy new bags every so often, which can cost money and unnecessary time; just pull the cartridge and empty it.

The Eureka E10s is down from $699 to a low $449, a great price point for robot vacuums.

No matter what you’re looking for, Eureka has you covered. The NEW400 is a great, all-around vacuum with mopping and vacuuming capability, while the NEC180 fits your versatility needs. During Black Friday, each comes down to an incredible value.