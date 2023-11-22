Galaxy S23 FE gets One UI 6 update one month after launch, followed by Tab S9 and A73

The Galaxy S23 FE is getting One UI 6 just a little over a month after it was launched with Android 13. Following are the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy A73, prioritizing midrange phones and Samsung’s tablet lineup.

Android 14 was finalized as One UI 6 and released for the Galaxy S23 series in late October. Phones like the Galaxy A54 and S22 series recently followed suit, with more on the way. Those devices seemed to be the catalyst for the rest of Samsung’s lineup to move out of the beta phase, which was structured similarly.

Today, the Galaxy S23 FE is starting to see the One UI 6 update available. The S23 FE was released in early October and has been a fairly nice addition to the Galaxy S23 lineup. The “Fan Edition” phone strategically cuts a few corners to deliver at a lower price point while keeping the Galaxy feel that comes with Samsung’s more expensive handsets.

According to SamMobile, this One UI 6 update is currently available for the Exynos edition of the S23 FE, while the Snapdragon variant is expected to receive the update soon after.

Following along is the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy Tab S9 series. The beta phase showcased Samsung’s willingness to bring new software to midrange devices before flagships, including most Samsung users in OS testing before it went stable. This first rollout looks to be available in Iran for now, though it’ll likely start showing up globally soon.

The Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra are all seeing the One UI 6 update in Europe. As for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, it’s unknown when Android 14 will come. If the S23 FE is any indication, it could be in as little as three weeks.