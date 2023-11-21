Samsung expands Android 14 update to Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S22 in the US

Samsung’s Android 14 is finally picking up some steam, as the company is now pushing the update to the Galaxy A54 as well as Galaxy S22 users in the US market.

The One UI 6 update, based on Android 14, first made its stable debut in late October on the Galaxy S23 series in Europe. Slowly, that expanded to the Galaxy S23 in other regions, and also the Galaxy S22 series yesterday. Now, Samsung is further hitting the accelerator.

Firstly, the Galaxy S22 series in the US is now able to get Android 14, as the update is being pushed to users on AT&T. Unlocked customers as well as those on other US carriers should see the update this week, but Samsung’s timelines on carrier models can occasionally be a little hit or miss.

Beyond that, Samsung is also now bringing Android 14 to the mid-range.

The Galaxy A54 in the US also also now getting its Android 14 update as spotted by SamMobile. This one is, again, on AT&T first, but should expand in the days to come. There’s no word on if One UI 6 is available on the Galaxy A54 in other countries yet, but we should hear more in the days to come.

Samsung has been getting much faster with major Android updates in recent years, so the schedule should be accelerating very quickly over the next couple of weeks. You can visit our full Android 14 update hub for a list of Samsung devices that have been updated so far, as well as what’s new in the update.

