Hands-on: I’m addicted to Spigen’s MagSafe stickers

I love MagSafe compatibility for Android devices. The utility added with an array of magnets on the back of a device is unmatched, but many case manufacturers still don’t make MagSafe-compatible cases. That’s where Spigen’s stick-anywhere MagFit stickers come into play.

If you haven’t experienced it yet, MagSafe is a feature branded by Apple with the release of the iPhone 12 in late 2020. It was originally meant to identify the company’s charging function on older Macbooks but has since evolved into a new term that distinguishes products capable of magnetically sticking to the back of your phone.

In its current state, MagSafe products include wallets, chargers, car mounts, and just about any other thing you’d need to stick to your device or vice versa. It’s a downright fantastic feature.

Since Android devices don’t utilize MagSafe magnets in their rear panels, it’s been up to case manufacturers to integrate magnetic arrays that can work with MagSafe products, like the wallets and chargers aforementioned.

Unfortunately, this process can be pricey and difficult to make available for every popular Android device on the market. We see case makers like Mous, Dbrand, Thinborne, and others taking the MagSafe route, and we love it, but those products often come at a steeper price than cases without magnet circles embossed within.

Enter Spigen’s MagSafe sticker

I’ve come across an issue I hadn’t had before – because I’ve integrated MagSafe accessories into my life, I found that I cannot use a phone without it being able to stick to my car charging mount or wallet. Even my golf and disc golf bags have spots where I can mount my phone for easy access.

The issue is that many cases still don’t utilize MagSafe, and cheap manufacturers often use cheap magnets, which results in a dangerously weak hold when you need your phone not to fall. One case brand I often find myself using – Casetify – makes MagSafe cases, but for iPhone only, leaving Android users in the lurch.

To combat this rather easily, I’ve been stocking up on the Spigen Magnetic Ring Plate, an external MagSafe sticker for your existing case. I slapped it on several Pixel Fold and 8 Pro cases that don’t have magnets, and it works wonders.

The MagFit – Spigen’s branding – ring comes with a ruled alignment plate, allowing you easy placement on the back of your case. Now, it’s important to note that the MagSafe sticker from Spigen will best be applied to cases with flat surfaces, and it probably won’t work well on textured and grooved cases. This includes suede, silicon, and leather.

Another note is that the alignment template is universal, and the camera bar slot will not line up with every phone. On Pixel phones, I’ve found that placing the sticker so that the Google “G” is in the center of the circle. You can also take some MagSafe accessories you have and place them on the MagSafe sticker before you peel the 3M tape. Using a MagSafe charger or wallet to determine where the sticker should be is a good way to figure out your alignment.

Once it’s on, it’s on. My Pixel Fold and all of its heft are held up by my Peak Design car charger with no issues, even over bumps in the road. Every accessory I’ve tried sticks to the Spigen MagFit ring with no issue, and it’s even one of the strongest magnet arrays we’ve tested.

The best part is that the Spigen MagSafe ring is rather inexpensive. During all of this Black Friday madness, it comes in at $16 on Amazon. Normally, it sits at $29 but I’ve never seen it at that price,m even before the holidays.

If you’re looking to add MagSafe accessories to your arsenal but you don’t have a MagSafe case lying around, the Spigen Magnetic Ring Plate will do wonders. As I’ve said, I just can’t stop buying these stickers.

